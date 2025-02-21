Juan Manuel Fedorco News: Starts Friday

Fedorco (leg) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Tijuana.

Fedorco will aim to rack up significant minutes if he's fit enough after being forced off in his first Liga MX start last weekend versus Atlas. In that case, the defender could be reliable for tackles, clearances and interceptions but not so much for clean sheets as part of a weak team. He'll likely feature in a three-man back line alongside Efrain Orona and Jose Pachuca.