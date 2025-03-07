Juan Marcelo Escobar News: Transfers to Castellon

Escobar has signed with Spanish second division side Castellon after leaving Toluca, his new club announced.

Escobar didn't play again in Mexico after suffering a health issue in June and ended up getting an opportunity in Europe. During his time in Cruz Azul and Toluca, the defender racked up 11 goals and 10 assists across 156 Liga MX appearances while averaging 2.6 clearances, 1.2 interceptions and 1.5 tackles per game. Despite featuring at center-back in his last matches, he was also reliable in a right-sided position.