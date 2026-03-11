Juan Miranda Injury: Selected for Roma game

Miranda (hip) will be an option for Thursday's Europa League match versus Roma, Bologna announced.

Miranda has recovered pretty quickly from a hip problem, limiting his absence to three fixtures, and will likely be back in the XI in one of the next two games. Joao Mario and Charalampos Lykogiannis are the other options in the role. He's been the starter when healthy and has created multiple chances in his last nine showings, totaling 26 key passes and posting 32 corners, 10 interceptions and 24 clearances through that stretch, with two clean sheets. He has sent in at least one cross in all but one game thus far, averaging 6.8 per contest (2 accurate).