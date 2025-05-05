Juan Miranda Injury: Simply fatigued

Miranda "seemed to be dealing with something muscular, but he just wasn't feeling well and ran out of gas," coach Vincenzo Italiano announced.

Miranda was briefly treated on the pitch but didn't pick up an injury and was spent due to the game and a prior illness. He shouldn't have trouble being available for Friday's match versus Milan but could be managed with the Coppa Italia final just around the corner. He has launched seven or more crosses in four of his last five displays, totaling 45 (11 accurate), adding 12 key passes, five shots (one on target) and 21 corners.