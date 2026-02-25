Juan Miranda Injury: Suffers hip injury
Miranda will miss three weeks due to a right psoas muscle strain, Bologna announced.
Miranda got hurt late in the last match versus Udinese and will miss a few fixtures. He'll try to return before the late March international break. Joao Mario, Nadir Zortea and Lorenzo De Silvestri will be the lone fullbacks available until either he or Charalampos Lykogiannis (thigh) returns.
