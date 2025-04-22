Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan Miranda headshot

Juan Miranda News: Active display in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 6:04pm

Miranda had three off-target shots, created one chance, sent in nine crosses (one accurate), drew three fouls and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Miranda was once again very active on the attacking end, going up the field whenever he found room to do so and even posting a season high in shots attempted. With at least nine crosses in each of his last three starts, the left-back is now second among all Serie A players in the category, while his 49 chances created also put him among the top 10.

Juan Miranda
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now