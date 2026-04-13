Juan Miranda News: Active in Lecce meeting

Miranda won three of four tackles and recorded seven crosses (one accurate), one key pass and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.

Miranda frequently sprinted down the wing and co-led his team in deliveries alongside Nikola Moro. He pushed his streak of performance with at least one chance created to 15, totaling 42 over that span. He has uncorked at least one cross in all but one game so far, averaging 6.76 (1.88). Additionally, this marked his night straight outing with at least one clearance, for a total of 27, with three clean sheets during that stretch.