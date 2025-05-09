Fantasy Soccer
Juan Miranda headshot

Juan Miranda News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Miranda (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's game against AC Milan, according to MilanNews.

Miranda will be available for this contest, but he won't be starting just as a precautionary measure. The wing-back has sent seven or more crosses in four of his last five appearances, totaling 45 crosses (11 accurate), 12 key passes, five shots (one on target) and 21 corners over that stretch.

Juan Miranda
Bologna
