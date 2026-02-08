Miranda was used as a sub as Charalampos Lykogiannis got the nod in this one but put up strong numbers in his cameo and was a menace on the wing and with his set pieces during a late push. He has been the starter all season long, and his competitor seemingly got hurt in this one. He has created multiple chances in six straight showings, accumulating 18 key passes. Additionally, he has sent in at least three crosses in all but his first two appearances of the season, averaging nearly seven deliveries per game (two accurate).