Juan Miranda headshot

Juan Miranda News: Delivers heap of crosses in Torino tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Miranda generated one shot (zero on goal), 18 crosses (six accurate), six key passes and six corners in Friday's 3-2 victory over Torino.

Miranda got the call over Charalampos Lykogiannis after starting on the bench in the last two matches and had his busiest performance of the year, setting a new season high in deliveries and matching the one in chances created. The coach has gone back and forth between the two left-backs, who have both been solid. He has assisted once and logged nine key passes, 34 crosses (11 accurate), 13 corners and six clearances in the last five matches (two starts).

