Juan Miranda News: Delivers heap of crosses in Torino tilt

Miranda generated one shot (zero on goal), 18 crosses (six accurate), six key passes and six corners in Friday's 3-2 victory over Torino.

Miranda got the call over Charalampos Lykogiannis after starting on the bench in the last two matches and had his busiest performance of the year, setting a new season high in deliveries and matching the one in chances created. The coach has gone back and forth between the two left-backs, who have both been solid. He has assisted once and logged nine key passes, 34 crosses (11 accurate), 13 corners and six clearances in the last five matches (two starts).