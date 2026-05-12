Juan Miranda headshot

Juan Miranda News: Dishes out assist in Napoli game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Miranda assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three clearances in Monday's 3-2 victory versus Napoli.

Miranda was very lively and effective on the wing, rattled the woodwork with a strike and combined with Federico Bernardeschi before the opening goal, providing his fourth assist of the year. He has created at least one chance in three games in a row, amassing five and adding eight tackles (five won) and six clearances over that span, with one clean sheet. Additionally, this marked his seventh game in a row with one or more corners, for a total of 13. He's averaged 6.2 crosses (1.79 accurate) in his last 39 showings.

Juan Miranda
Bologna
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