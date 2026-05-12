Juan Miranda News: Dishes out assist in Napoli game

Miranda assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three clearances in Monday's 3-2 victory versus Napoli.

Miranda was very lively and effective on the wing, rattled the woodwork with a strike and combined with Federico Bernardeschi before the opening goal, providing his fourth assist of the year. He has created at least one chance in three games in a row, amassing five and adding eight tackles (five won) and six clearances over that span, with one clean sheet. Additionally, this marked his seventh game in a row with one or more corners, for a total of 13. He's averaged 6.2 crosses (1.79 accurate) in his last 39 showings.