Juan Miranda News: Fares well in Milan meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Miranda won two of two tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 2-1 win versus AC Milan.

Miranda drew his third start in a row over Charalampos Lykogiannis and led his team in deliveries as usual, although with lower numbers compared to some of his recent displays. He has assisted once and added 11 chances created, 44 crosses (12 accurate) and 18 corners in the last five tilts.

