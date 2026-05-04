Juan Miranda headshot

Juan Miranda News: Four corners in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Miranda generated four crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.

Miranda took four corners and was accurate with three of his four crosses, but was unable to assist a goal. He has provided two assists in Serie A this season but was unable to provide one here. He was also busy defensively winning five of his six tackles and also made three clearances to keep Bologna in the game.

Juan Miranda
Bologna
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