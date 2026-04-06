Juan Miranda News: Pair of assists
Miranda assisted twice to go with five crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cremonese.
Miranda was at the heart of everything creative during Sunday's win. He created four chances and assisted both goals during the one-goal win. The defender was troublesome throughout and caused issues for the backline with his forays forward. He will need to be at his best in European competition after the international break.
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