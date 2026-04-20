Juan Miranda News: Passable in Juventus contest

Miranda won two of two tackles and recorded three crosses (zero accurate), two interceptions and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Juventus.

Miranda put together a nice two-way display despite the loss. He has registered at least one tackle in seven straight fixtures, totaling 13 (11 won) and posting 11 corners, two assists and 22 clerances over that span, with one clean sheet. He extended his lengthy streak of performances with at least one cross and is averaging 6.37 (1.7 accurate) per tilt. Instead, he failed to create a chance for the first time since early October in this one.