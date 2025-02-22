Juan Miranda News: Productive despite loss to Parma

Miranda created two scoring chances and had eight crosses (two accurate), one clearance and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Parma.

Miranda started over Charalampos Lykogiannis for the second game in a row and kept up his production despite being replaced midway through the second half. Both left-backs will likely remain involved. He has assisted once and logged 10 key passes, 38 crosses (11 accurate), 15 corners and seven clearances in his last five outings (three starts).