Miranda got the nod despite playing most of the midweek's Europa League game, where Charalampos Lykogiannis was sent off early, and had plenty of room to attack, leading his team in deliveries, but his touch left a lot to be desired. He notched a season-high three key passes in back-to-back matches. He has launched multiple crosses in all but his first shot appearance, racking up 54 in 10 matches (six accurate), logging 29 corners, 11 tackles (five won) and 22 clearances over that span and contributing to two clean sheets. He has yet to find an assist despite his exuberance on the wing.