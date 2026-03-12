Juan Miranda News: Sends in eight crosses midweek

Miranda (hip) created one scoring chance and had three corners, one off-target shot and eight corners in 79 minutes in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Roma in the UEFA Europa League.

Miranda showed no signs of rust in his return from a three-game absence, as he played almost the entire game and led his team in deliveries, but he wasn't very precise. He'll miss the return leg due to yellow-card accumulation, which likely means that he'll start again over Charalampos Lykogiannis against Sassuolo on Sunday, while Nadir Zortea and Joao Mario will divvy up the minutes at right-back. He pushed his streak of games with at least one clearance to 10, totaling 27 key passes, 89 crosses (33 accurate) and 35 corners over that span, with two clean sheets.