Juan Miranda News: Sends in eight crosses midweek
Miranda (hip) created one scoring chance and had three corners, one off-target shot and eight corners in 79 minutes in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Roma in the UEFA Europa League.
Miranda showed no signs of rust in his return from a three-game absence, as he played almost the entire game and led his team in deliveries, but he wasn't very precise. He'll miss the return leg due to yellow-card accumulation, which likely means that he'll start again over Charalampos Lykogiannis against Sassuolo on Sunday, while Nadir Zortea and Joao Mario will divvy up the minutes at right-back. He pushed his streak of games with at least one clearance to 10, totaling 27 key passes, 89 crosses (33 accurate) and 35 corners over that span, with two clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now