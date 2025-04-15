Juan Miranda News: Sends in nine crosses in loss

Miranda registered one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Atalanta. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Miranda led Atalanta in crosses as usual and is now averaging 6.5 crosses in 32 appearances (24 starts). He took all their five corner kicks in the match. The left-back also received his fourth yellow card in the season, though.