Juan Miranda News: Strong two-way performance

Miranda registered 17 crosses (four accurate) and eight corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Miranda played the full match at left-back, delivering eight corners and an impressive 17 crosses, with four finding their target. He also created three chances for the second time in the past three games. On the defensive end, he recorded four clearances and two tackles, successfully tracking Napoli's wide players. The Spaniard will look to contribute again against Atalanta on Sunday.