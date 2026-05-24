Juan Miranda News: Swings in four crosses in Inter match

Miranda recorded four crosses (zero accurate), one corner and one clearance in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan.

Mirand had his usual volume but not great touch in the season finale, snapping a four-game streak with at least one chance created. He recorded at least one tackle, accumulating 12 (seven won), and one clearance, totaling eight, in the last four fixtures. He has delivered one or more crosses in all but one outing, averaging 6.1 (1.7 accurate), scoring once, assisting four times and contributing to nine clean sheets in 42 bouts.