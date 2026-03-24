Juan Miranda News: Ten crosses in defeat

Miranda registered 10 crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Lazio.

Miranda delivered an active performance on both ends of the pitch in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Lazio, playing a key role in his side's attacking phases from the left flank with five key passes and 10 crosses, while adding two tackles and four clearances defensively. The Spaniard remains an important piece in his team's offensive setup thanks to his delivery and forward runs, having recorded eight key passes and 24 crosses over his last three appearances.