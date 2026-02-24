Juan Miranda News: Three crosses from defense

Miranda generated two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 1-0 win versus Udinese

Miranda would help his team to a clean sheet from his left-back spot, notching a tackle, one interception and four clearances. However, he would add some help in the attack, recording three crosses and four chances created. However, he did not record an assist, still without one in 22 league appearances this season.