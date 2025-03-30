Juan Miranda News: Workmanlike against Venezia
Miranda won one of two tackles and registered four crosses (one accurate), two corners and two clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Venezia.
Miranda wasn't as active as in previous matches but did his part on both ends in the shut-out victory. He has logged two assists, 12 chances created, 51 crosses (12 accurate) and 20 corners in his last six showings, contributing to two clean sheets.
