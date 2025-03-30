Fantasy Soccer
Juan Miranda headshot

Juan Miranda News: Workmanlike against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Miranda won one of two tackles and registered four crosses (one accurate), two corners and two clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Venezia.

Miranda wasn't as active as in previous matches but did his part on both ends in the shut-out victory. He has logged two assists, 12 chances created, 51 crosses (12 accurate) and 20 corners in his last six showings, contributing to two clean sheets.

Juan Miranda
Bologna
