Juan Musso News: Allows five to end season
Musso allowed five goals while recording three saves in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Villarreal.
Musso had a rough day to end the campaign on Sunday, as the goalie allowed five goals in the brutal loss. He then ends the season with three clean sheets, 13 goals allowed and 22 saves in eight appearances this season. He did serve as backup all season to Jan Oblak, likely set for a similar role next campaign.
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