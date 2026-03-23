Juan Musso headshot

Juan Musso News: Concedes three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Musso had five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Real Madrid.

Musso recorded 15 passes and also conceded a penalty. He has now started back-to-back games and accumulated eight saves. Next, he will be likely to start against Barcelona as Jan Oblak is still out injured.

Juan Musso
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Musso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Musso See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
December 8, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 20, 2021
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Udinese v. Juventus Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Udinese v. Juventus Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 22, 2020