Juan Musso News: Concedes three
Musso had five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Real Madrid.
Musso recorded 15 passes and also conceded a penalty. He has now started back-to-back games and accumulated eight saves. Next, he will be likely to start against Barcelona as Jan Oblak is still out injured.
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