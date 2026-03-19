Juan Musso headshot

Juan Musso News: Concedes three, advances past Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Musso recorded eight saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Musso made just his second start in the Champions League this season with Jan Oblak (strain) out. With his opponents entering the match down three goals, he went up against a relentless attack. He faced 11 shots on target and made eight saves, but he also conceded three goals. Ultimately, he did enough to earn his side a place in the UCL quarterfinal versus Barcelona. It's unclear how much more time Oblak will miss, and he will certainly do his best to return for Sunday's rivalry match at Real Madrid.

Juan Musso
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Musso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Musso See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
December 8, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 20, 2021
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Udinese v. Juventus Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Udinese v. Juventus Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 22, 2020