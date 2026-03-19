Juan Musso News: Concedes three, advances past Spurs

Musso recorded eight saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Musso made just his second start in the Champions League this season with Jan Oblak (strain) out. With his opponents entering the match down three goals, he went up against a relentless attack. He faced 11 shots on target and made eight saves, but he also conceded three goals. Ultimately, he did enough to earn his side a place in the UCL quarterfinal versus Barcelona. It's unclear how much more time Oblak will miss, and he will certainly do his best to return for Sunday's rivalry match at Real Madrid.