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Juan Musso News: Concedes twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Musso made no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Sevilla.

Musso did not record a save for the first time this season and conceded two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Sevilla. The goalkeeper is expected to return to a backup role in the coming matches with Jan Oblak nearing a return, despite solid performances during his absence, having recorded 29 saves while conceding 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets across his last six appearances. The Argentine's starting status for the upcoming Champions League return leg against Barcelona remains uncertain and will likely depend on Jan Oblak's availability.

Juan Musso
Atlético Madrid
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