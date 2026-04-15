Juan Musso News: Concedes two in win
Musso made seven saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Barcelona.
Musso would come up huge Wednesday despite allowing two goals, as he would make major saves that added up to seven in the win. However, this is two straight games allowing two goals, after having a clean sheet. He will now get ready for a league match against Elche, although Jan Oblak could return to the starting lineup.
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