Juan Musso News: Cruises to clean sheet

Musso registered no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Valencia.

Musso was forced into neither save nor clearance Saturday in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win at Valencia. The veteran keeper has recorded a clean sheet in half of his six La Liga appearances (six starts) this season. Musso or regular starter Jan Oblak will assume the task of holding the Arsenal attack at-bay Tuesday when Atletico travel to London for the first leg of the Champions League Semifinal.