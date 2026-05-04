Juan Musso News: Cruises to clean sheet
Musso registered no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Valencia.
Musso was forced into neither save nor clearance Saturday in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win at Valencia. The veteran keeper has recorded a clean sheet in half of his six La Liga appearances (six starts) this season. Musso or regular starter Jan Oblak will assume the task of holding the Arsenal attack at-bay Tuesday when Atletico travel to London for the first leg of the Champions League Semifinal.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Musso See More