Juan Musso News: Four saves in victory

Musso recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Osasuna.

Musso turned aside four of five Osasuna shots on goal Tuesday and made two clearances to help left Atletico Madrid to a 2-1 road victory. The starting appearance marked his seventh of the campaign and second in May, in relief of regular starter Jan Oblak. If Musso is selected ahead of Oblak again, he'll be in net Sunday when Atletico Madrid hosts Girona