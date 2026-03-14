Juan Musso News: Keeps clean sheet
Musso registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.
Musso had the same amount of saves as his counterpart but did benefit from a superior back line in the win. The goalkeeper can likely rest easy in Wednesday's UCL second leg against Tottenham with a three-goal aggregate lead, though Spurs are likely to put up a lot of shots to make up for the deficit.
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