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Juan Musso News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Musso registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.

Musso had the same amount of saves as his counterpart but did benefit from a superior back line in the win. The goalkeeper can likely rest easy in Wednesday's UCL second leg against Tottenham with a three-goal aggregate lead, though Spurs are likely to put up a lot of shots to make up for the deficit.

Juan Musso
Atlético Madrid
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