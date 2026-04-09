Juan Musso News: Seven saves, clean sheet

Musso recorded seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Barcelona.

Musso was great in net Wednesday and stopped every punch Barcelona threw at him, stopping all seven shots on target for a clean sheet. This does give the keeper his first clean sheet in UCL play all season, although he has only appeared three times. Jan Oblak (undisclosed) could return next contest, potentially ending Musso's run as a starter after a solid stint.