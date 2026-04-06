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Juan Musso News: Six saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Musso registered six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Musso repelled four of six Barcelona shots on goal Saturday as Atletico Madrid were outlasted in a 2-1 home defeat. Across his last four starting appearances (all competitions), Atleti's second-choice keeper has made 22 saves and four clearances while conceding eight goals and recording one clean sheet. With starter Jan Oblak expected back for the midweek Champions League clash versus Barcelona, anticipate Musso to retreat to the bench

Juan Musso
Atlético Madrid
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