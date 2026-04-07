Juan Pablo Cazares News: Takes corners in 45-minute outing

Cazares recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against FC Juarez.

Cazares produced his most crosses in six Liga MX appearances as he benefited from a substantial increase in set piece numbers. Unfortunately for the youngster, he failed to get involved in a goal and was replaced at half time by the late scorer Jhojan Julio. After playing between 45 and 70 minutes in each of the last five league games, Cazares might continue to see limited action but could generate opportunities if he continues to deliver corner kicks going forward.