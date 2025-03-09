Juan Pablo Dominguez Chonteco News: Provides assist against Necaxa

Dominguez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 victory against Necaxa.

Dominguez knocked a ball down inside the box for Paulinho to score during first half stoppage time in the win. It was Dominguez's first goal or assist since Sept. 14, and it came in his third consecutive start. He has been favored over Helinho on the right wing, though racking up only a few crosses in each game.