Juan Pablo Dominguez News: Assists off bench in loss

Dominguez assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 4-2 defeat versus Mazatlan.

Dominguez emerged as an impact substitute for the second straight game, completing the last pass before Diber Cambindo's goal in stoppage time against the Canoneros. The midfielder has recorded his first two direct contributions of the season in a backup role after falling short of expectations in six games when he was in the starting lineup. His current form should put some pressure on all of Ismael Diaz, Ivan Moreno and Nicolas Vallejo in the contention for wide attacking spots.