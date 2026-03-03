Juan Pablo Dominguez News: Nets equalizer on Saturday

Dominguez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Club Necaxa.

Dominguez replaced Nicolas Vallejo in the 59th minute and equalized in the 65th minute assisted by Ismael Diaz. Dominguez recorded 11 passes and also made a tackle. This was his first goal in the Clausura and he has already matched his Apertura tally.