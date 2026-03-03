Juan Pablo Dominguez headshot

Juan Pablo Dominguez News: Nets equalizer on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dominguez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Club Necaxa.

Dominguez replaced Nicolas Vallejo in the 59th minute and equalized in the 65th minute assisted by Ismael Diaz. Dominguez recorded 11 passes and also made a tackle. This was his first goal in the Clausura and he has already matched his Apertura tally.

Juan Pablo Dominguez
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now