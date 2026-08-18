Juan Pablo Dominguez News: Scores as substitute in win

Dominguez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 win versus Necaxa.

Dominguez carried a ball from behind the halfway line to the edge of the opposing box and fired a low shot into the back of the net in the 72nd minute of this game. The versatile man, who had replaced Jordi Cortizo earlier in the second half, also finished as the only player on the squad with multiple chances created. Counting his goal in the last Leagues Cup meeting with Inter Miami, he has now made the score sheet in two straight appearances off the bench, pushing for more involvement over the next weeks.