Vargas helped his side to an unlikely clean sheet, with his nine clearances ranking second among all players in Friday's draw. It was his first appearance as a Puebla player since his arrival in the winter transfer window from Colombian side Millonarios. While the reasons of his absence in the previous games were never clear, he's now fit and available for upcoming fixtures, so he should continue to start as one of the team's two center-backs, limiting youngsters Jose Pachuca and Eduardo Navarro to minor roles.