Juan Pablo Vargas headshot

Juan Pablo Vargas News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Juan Pablo Vargas assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Santos Laguna.

Vargas made a meaningful attacking contribution from the center-back position, laying off a corner rebound for Eduardo Mustre to finish. His overall defensive numbers this season have been strong, with 38 clearances and 49 defensive contributions across five matches, though Puebla have conceded seven goals in that stretch with just one clean sheet to show for it. His next fixture against America, who sit first in the standings, will be a significant test on both ends of the pitch.

Juan Pablo Vargas
Puebla
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