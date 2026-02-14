Juan Pablo Vargas News: Scores in loss to Pumas

Vargas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Pumas.

Vargas showed his aerial strength by heading a cross into the net in the 29th minute of Friday's match. He also racked up a game-high eight clearances, completing a solid outing despite the goals against. He'll likely remain the most reliable member of his team's back line if he extends his current form in terms of defensive stats after averaging 8.3 clearances per contest over his first three Liga MX starts.