Vargas adds much-needed strength and experience to La Franja's limited roster for upcoming competitions. The Costa Rican international made 15 appearances in the Colombian league last year, racking up 67 clearances, 15 tackles and 11 interceptions in that period. He has represented his country in the 2022 World Cup and in multiple editions of the Gold Cup and Copa America. He could easily earn a starting spot in his new club, where he's expected to contend with youngsters Jose Pachuca and Eduardo Navarro at center-back.