Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan Pablo Vigon headshot

Juan Pablo Vigon Injury: Suffers stomach problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Vigon didn't travel to Los Angeles for the first leg of the CCC quarterfinals against LA Galaxy due to stomach flu, according to the team's medical report.

Vigon has been a second-unit player throughout the season, recording only 163 minutes of play in 2025, so this issue should not affect the starting lineup even if he's sidelined for more time. Thus, all of Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriaran, Romulo Zwarg and Bernardo Parra will have better chances of taking part in upcoming fixtures. Meanwhile, Vigon will work to regain enough health to be available in the final three or four regular-season weeks.

Juan Pablo Vigon
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now