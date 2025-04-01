Juan Pablo Vigon Injury: Suffers stomach problem

Vigon didn't travel to Los Angeles for the first leg of the CCC quarterfinals against LA Galaxy due to stomach flu, according to the team's medical report.

Vigon has been a second-unit player throughout the season, recording only 163 minutes of play in 2025, so this issue should not affect the starting lineup even if he's sidelined for more time. Thus, all of Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriaran, Romulo Zwarg and Bernardo Parra will have better chances of taking part in upcoming fixtures. Meanwhile, Vigon will work to regain enough health to be available in the final three or four regular-season weeks.