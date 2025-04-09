Fantasy Soccer
Juan Pablo Vigon headshot

Juan Pablo Vigon News: Plays 14 minutes in CCC match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Vigon (illness) appeared as a substitute during Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against LA Galaxy.

Vigon is healthy again after being sidelined for a week due to stomach flu and could resume his usual bench role going forward. The central midfielder has scored one goal from three shots (two on target), while recording four tackles, two interceptions and two chances created across 163 minutes of Liga MX action in 2025. He'll likely continue to see limited time on the field as a backup option in case starters like Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriaran need rest.

Juan Pablo Vigon
Tigres UANL
