Juan Rodriguez Injury: Bows out against Atalanta

Rodriguez generated two tackles (two won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Monday's clash with Atalanta before departing at the 72nd minute because of a possible thigh issue, Sky Italy reported.

Rodriguez turned in an excellent shift in the back and piled up stats even though his side allowed two goals, but he was forced off in the second half due to muscular discomfort. He'll be examined before Sunday's away contest versus Bologna. He usually alternates with Alberto Dossena next to Yerry Mina.