Juan Rodriguez headshot

Juan Rodriguez Injury: Bows out against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Rodriguez generated two tackles (two won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Monday's clash with Atalanta before departing at the 72nd minute because of a possible thigh issue, Sky Italy reported.

Rodriguez turned in an excellent shift in the back and piled up stats even though his side allowed two goals, but he was forced off in the second half due to muscular discomfort. He'll be examined before Sunday's away contest versus Bologna. He usually alternates with Alberto Dossena next to Yerry Mina.

Juan Rodriguez
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now