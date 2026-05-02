Juan Rodriguez Injury: Good to go for Bologna match

Rodriguez left early due to cramps last week and has been training regularly, coach Fabio Pisacane stated.

Rodriguez will be an option against Bologna and has good chances of drawing his sixth consecutive start over Alberto Dossena. He has notched at least one tackle, racking up 32 (25 won) and one clearance, averaging 5.4 per match, in all his 14 seasonal appearances, contributing to one clean sheet. He has recorded one or more interceptions and blocks in the last three tilts, accumulating four and three, respectively.