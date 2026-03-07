Juan Rodriguez News: Busy outing against Como

Rodriguez won one tackle and had eight clearances, one block and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Como.

Rodriguez filled in for Yerry Mina (thigh) for the second game in a row and pretty much replicated last week's performance, but his side allowed two goals. He has been the top deputy in his role for a few months at this point. He has registered at least four receptions and one tackle in all nine seasonal appearances, racking up 57 and 20 (16 won), respectively, contributing to one clean sheet and notching 12 interceptions and nine blocks.