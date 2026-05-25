Juan Rodriguez News: Scores winning goal

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win against AC Milan.

Rodriguez gave Cagliari an unlikely lead in Sunday's 2-1 win at San Siro on the final day of the season, reacting quickest to finish a shot parried by Mike Maignan in the second half for his first goal of the campaign, completing a remarkable turnaround that shattered AC Milan's UEFA Champions League hopes and silenced the home crowd. Rodriguez ends the 2025-26 season with one goal, 37 tackles, 18 interceptions and 81 clearances across 17 appearances, having evolved from a fringe option early in the campaign into an undisputed starter during the closing months of the season.