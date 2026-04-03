Juan Sanabria Injury: Out for time being

Sanabria is out for the time being due to undisclosed reasons, according to the MLS injury report.

Sanabria is going to miss out on the club's return match from the break after he was on international duty, appearing to still be in his home nation for the time being. He will then look to return next contest, likely only a single game absence. He is a starter, so a change will be made, with Alexandros Katranis as a likely replacement.